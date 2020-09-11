Former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge is linked with a move to his home team APR as well as Zambia’s Zesco United.

The centre forward is a free agent after ending his stay at Angola’s Petro de Luanda which he joined at the start of last season.

“I feel very grateful to have had an opportunity to be part of The Petro de Luanda family, it’s been a great Experience with you all , Thank you for giving me the chance to fulfill my potential here. I wish you the best in this Continuing Journey,” Tuyisenge posted on his Facebook.

Its understood that the player and his representatives have held talks with both APR and Zesco United but no deal has been agreed yet.

Tuyisenge proved his worth while at K’Ogalo scoring goals for fun both in the Kenya Premier League and the Caf Confederation Cup.