North Eastern regional outfit Soroti Thunders Football Club has officially unveiled striker Abdallah Mwazinga Yiga.

Mwazinga inked a three employment contract with the club christened as “The Brave”.

The 17 year old forward thus becomes the first official signing ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season and will don shirt 17.

Mwazinga is captured from Buganda regional club Kiwanga United.

He had previously also played at Proway and Spartan Football Clubs.

Mwazinga was officially unveiled on Friday, 11th September 2020 and will

Soroti Thunders owe their founding as far back as 2012 by Samuel Peace Otati.

Originally, this club was known as Kengere Ward FC before changing identity, face and rebranded into Soroti Thunders FC.

They host their home matches at the Soroti Sports ground with their head coach as Geoffrey Akena, who replaced Steven Opus.