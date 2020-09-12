Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 2):

Saturday, 12th September 2020:

Mtibwa Sugar Vs Simba- Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro ( 4 PM )

) JKT Tanzania Vs Dodoma Jiji – Jamhuri Stadium, Dodoma (2 PM)

KMC Vs Tanzania Prisons – Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam (4 PM)

Friday Results:

Azam 2-0 Coastal Union

Coastal Union Gwambina 0-0 Kagera Sugar

Uganda Cranes’ offensive midfielder Boban Zirintunsa Bogere is focused ahead of Mtibwa Sugars’ home game against the reigning champions Simba Sports Club.

This match will be played at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro town, and this will be second for the two clubs in action.

Zirintusa, who joined the club in the mid-season window was one of the outstanding players for Mtibwa Sugar with 6 goals to his name.

He believes the game against Simba is of great significance for the club at the infantry stage of the league.

We shall work together as a unit to achieve the best from the game against Simba. We are determined and focused to work diligently. Boban Zirintusa, Mtibwa Sugar player

Boban Zirintusa Bogere (extreme right) celebrates with Mtibwa Sugar teammates

Simba won their first game, 2-1 away to newly promoted Ihefu whilst Mtibwa Sugar played to a goal-less goal with Ruvu Shooting.

In the other matches on Saturday, JKT Tanzania hosts newcomers Dodoma Jiji at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma city as KMC play Tanzania Prisons at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On Friday, Nicholas Wakiro Wadada’s Azam beat Coastal Union 2-0 at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi.

New comers Gwambina shared the spoils with Kagera Sugar in the goal-less stalemate at the Gwambina Stadium, Mwanza.

Meanwhile, match day two will continue with three matches on Sunday and wind down on Monday.

The Sunday games will have an early kick off when Ihefu hosts Ruvu Shooting at the Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya at 2 PM.

Biashara Mara United will then play Mwadui at the Karume Stadium in Mara town and Young Africans host Mbeya City at the Benjamin Mpaka Stadium in Dar es Salaam for the flood-lit game.

Monday’s sole game will see Namungo entertain Polisi Tanzania at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi town.

Other Match Day 2 Games:

Sunday, 13th September 2020:

Ihefu Vs Ruvu Shooting – Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya (2 PM)

Biashara Mara United Vs Mwadui – Karume Stadium, Mara (4 PM)

Young Africans Vs Mbeya City – Benjamin Mpaka Stadium, Dar es Salaam (7 PM)

Monday, 14th September 2020:

Namungo Vs Polisi Tanzania – Majaliwa Stadium, Lindi (4 PM)

All Match Day 1 Results: