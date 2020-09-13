The long awaited 2020 Magical Kenya Golf Open has been cancelled and new dates confirmed for March 2021.

An official press release from the Kenya Open Golf Limited and the European Tour announced that the Magical Kenya Open, scheduled to take place from November 12-15 at Karen Country Club, has been cancelled.

This tournament will now be part of the European Tour’s schedule in 2021.

The March date has been tradition since the first Kenya Open Championship in 1967.

Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Peter Kanyago noted that they are continually grateful for the close relationship that they enjoy with the European Tour by sharing insights with on the ever-changing landscape of the international golf tournaments and are able to make an informed decision to once again postpone the Magical Kenya Open to a more suitable time next year.

“The European Tour enjoys a successful long-term relationship with Kenya Open Golf Limited and we are grateful for their continued support. We look forward to working closely with them in the coming months as we prepare to return to Karen Country Club next year,” said Ben Cowen, the European Tour Deputy Chief Operating Officer International.