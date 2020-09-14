Uganda Cranes duo of defender Timothy Dennis Awany and striker Fahad Aziz Bayo earned playing time as their team, FC Ashdod registered a 2-0 win against Hapoel Tel Aviv on the road.

Awany started the game before he was later withdrawn while Bayo who was only making his second appearance since joining the Israeli outfit from Vipers SC came off the bench.

The robust striker had made his debut in the 2-0 loss to Ironi Kiryat, a fortnight ago.

Goals from Sagiv Yehezkel and Roei Gordana ensured FC Ashdod secured maximum points and their first win of the season.

Coincidentally, both Bayo and Awany were booked in the game. The former got into the referee’s books five minutes after coming on. Awany on the other hand was booked in the 36th minute.

Victory elevated FC Ashdod to 6th place with three points in two games. They will return to action on Monday, 21st September at home against M. Petach Tikva.