The resumption of sports in the country remains a mirage but football clubs have continued to reinforce for the new season.

FUFA set October 17 as the tentative date for the start of the Uganda Premier League and Express Football Club head coach Wasswa Bossa is confident ahead of the new campaign.

The former Red Eagles midfielder who took charge at Wankulukuku towards the end of last season for the umpteenth time after the firing of George Ssimwogerere has spoken about the club’s recruitment.

Mukwano Gw’abangi has ushered in ten new players and Bbosa says the technical team has done a good job as far as recruitment is concerned.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tough for everyone but I am happy we have prepared well especially with the new players,” Bbosa said as quoted by the club website.

Goalkeepers Cryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim, center-back Richard Bbosa, midfielders Abel Eturude, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ivan Nsengiyunva, Mahad Kakooza, and Baker Sakah, as well as forwards Charles Musiige and Mustafa Kiragga, are the new additions at the club.

I would like to thank my technical team for a good job done. Every one of those players will come good during the season because what we want is to see the club compete again. Wasswa Bbosa, Express FC Head Coach

Bbosa has appealed to fans to be patient with the new players as the changes are aimed at steering the club forward.

“I would like to call upon all the fans to be patient with the club. They should look at the changes as a positive direction because it’s intended to take the club to greater heights.”