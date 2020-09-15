Lawrence Bukenya is expected to complete a permanent move to Wakiso Giants after leaving KCCA FC.

The highly rated midfielder joined the Lugogo based side five years ago as a Junior Player and was promoted to the senior side in 2017.

He spent last season on loan at Wakiso Giants where he was a permanent fixture until he suffered injury that saw him miss the last three games of the season but the COVID19 pandemic cut the campaign short.

The Purple Sharks exercised an option to sign him on a permanent deal and on Sunday, KCCA confirmed he will be leaving the club.

Thank you for the 5️⃣ years @BukenyaLawrenc

All the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/na5nIPhqXl — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) September 15, 2020

He has won two league titles and as many Uganda Cups during his stay at Lugogo and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Stanbic Uganda Cup in 2017.

The Sharks have already made Tom Masiko move permanent after a season long loan from Vipers and have also added Ibrahim ‘Owen’ Kasule, Edward Satulo and Pius Kaggwa to their armoury.

Bukenya becomes the ninth player to official leave KCCA joining Tom Ikara, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Erisa Ssekisambu, Eric Ssenjobe, Jamal Malyamungu, Mike Mutyaba and Ibrahim Sadam Juma on the list.