Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club continues with the recruitment drive of players well ahead of time for the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

Former Vipers Sports Club striker Dickens Okwir is the latest catch at UPDF after signing a two year employment contract.

“I am excited to join UPDF Football Club. This is part of the journey in my football career. I want to remain focused with double personal training sessions as I work towards regaining my full fitness in preparation for the new season.” Okwir disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Dickens ‘Diarra”‘ Okwir

Fondly known as “Diarra”, the Lira born center forward joins the army side as a new recruit since he has been a free agent after Vipers officially released him.

Okwir had been sent on loan at West Nile based FUFA Big League outfit Paidha Black Angels Football Club.

He is expected to lead the quest for goals at the newly promoted top flight entity.

Okwir has also previously played at Lira based Sporting United, Vipers and lately Paidha Black Angels, on loan.

Other new signings at the club include the bow-legged Gadafi Gadihno, Simon Mbaziira, James Begisa, goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, experienced defender Ronnie Kisekka, former KCCA and Proline midfielder Ibrahim Wammanah.

Retained:

Among the players who have been retained at the club include Robert Nakyenalire, left winger Ezekiel Katende, goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo, Ronald Owinyi, Andrew Waiswa, Najib Tusaba, Christopher Kawuga and team skipper Denis Ssekitoleko.

Released:

The army side last week released over 10 players who included striker Tugume, Titus Lubega, Jose Maria Lubega, Davis Kamista, Godwin Kawaga, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Emmanuel Egau, Abasi Kiberu, Roger Milla Ahumuza, Fred Kalanzi, Sydney Ssenyonga, Junior Akena, Moses Kamya Mukwaya and Enock Omakira.

Intended New Targets:

UPDF also eyes Onduparaka goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, left back Isa Mubiru,, Charles Ssebutinde, Rashid Agau, Abdul Noor Lukwata, Duncan Ssemakula and Young Simba’s defender Joseph Bright Vuni.

UPDF was directly promoted to the top tier division, alongside Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) as the season was ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The third club will be determined via a promotional play-off with four clubs; Ndejje University, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Kitara competing for that one slot.

UPDF’s head coach is Kefa Kisala, assisted by Pius Ngabo and Saka Mpiima as trainer.