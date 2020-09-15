Express FC has confirmed their 11th signing as they continue to prepare for the forthcoming season.

The Red Eagles have confirmed the arrival of midfielder John Atwooki Byamukama, signing a two-year contract.



“Express FC have on Tuesday 15th September 2020 secured the services of defensive midfielder Byamukama.” The club confirmed.

“The 23 year old has penned a two year deal with the club which also reunites him with head coach Wasswa Bossa. Byamukama was swept away with the fact that he’s now a Red Eagle.”

Wasswa and Byamukama were at Tooro United FC last season. The player believes this is a great opportunity to play for a big team like Express FC.

“We all know Express FC is a historical club, I have joined the club to win titles and as a defensive midfielder, my role is to protect the back four.”

The other players that have joined Express FC include Isaac Nsengiyunva, Charles Musiige, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Abel Eturude, Richard Bossa, Baker Sakah, Dennis Otim and Crispus Kusiima.

The club has also promoted younsters Sadat Mugenyi, Kevin Ssekimbega, Derrick Lubega Mulumba and Desmond Kanene from their junior team.