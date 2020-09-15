Soroti Thunders Football Club, a member of the North Eastern regional league has officially left back Emmanuel Galis Mawa.

This is after Mawa signed a two year employment contract with the club christened as “The Brave” and he will he don shirt number 12.

This was confirmed via the club’s official twitter handle on Tuesday, 15th September 2020.

Emmanuel Galis Mawa penned a two-year contract with Fc soroti thunders. He becomes our second signing.He will put on No.12.



The left back who featured for Admin fc last season having played before with kiwanga utd.#theBrave#VisitSorotiCity#WelcomeEmmanuelGalisMawa pic.twitter.com/IpCttYyUnb — FC SOROTI THUNDERS (@FcSorotiThunder) September 15, 2020

He joins from Eastern region club, Admin where he played last season.

A season earlier, Mawa featured for Buganda side Kiwanga United.

Mawa is the second signing for the club coached by Geoffrey Akena after striker Abdallah Mwazinga Yiga also signed two years.

About Soroti Thunders:

Soroti Thunders Football Club started as Kengere Ward FC in 2012.

It was started by a passionate football enthuisat Samuel Peace Otati.

Later, they rebranded into Soroti Thunders Football Club. They host their home matches at the Soroti Sports ground with their head coach as Akena, who replaced Steven Opus.