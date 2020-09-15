Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Footballl Club is all over in the players’ transfer market.

The newly promoted Uganda Premier League side has captured the former Uganda U-17 (Cubs) player Charles Ssebutinde.

Versatile player who can play on either flanks and in central midfield penned a two year employment contract.

Ssebutinde has been unemployed since being released by Jinja based side BUL FC at the end of the season.

He had joined BUL mid-way of the 2017-18 season from Mbarara’s Nyamityobora.

Ssebutinde (left) vies for possession of the ball with SC Villa’s Amir Kakomo last season at Bombo

He joins several players already signed by the army entity as former Vipers striker Dickens “Diarra” Okwir, bow-legged Gadafi Gadihno, Simon Mbaziira, James Begisa, goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, experienced defender Ronnie Kisekka, former KCCA and Proline midfielder Ibrahim Wammanah among others.

Since the arrival of head coach Kefa Kisala to replace Steven Bogere, a couple of players who worked for the promotion of the club have been since laid off.

The retained crop has captain Denis Ssekitoleko, defender Andrew Waiswa, Najib Tusaba, Christopher Kawuga, Robert Nakyenalire, left winger Ezekiel Katende, Ronald Owinyi and goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo.

Those advised to seek for greener pastures include; Junior Akena, Moses Kamya Mukwaya, Tugume, Enock Omakira., Titus Lubega, Jose Maria Lubega, Davis Kamista, Godwin Kawaga, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Emmanuel Egau, Abasi Kiberu, Roger Milla Ahumuza, Fred Kalanzi and Sydney Ssenyonga.

UPDF was directly promoted to the top tier division, alongside Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) as the season was ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The third club will be determined via a promotional play-off with four clubs; Ndejje University, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Kitara competing for that one slot.

The Bombo based club Kisala will be deputized by Pius Ngabo and Saka Mpiima is the team trainer.