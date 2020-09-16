Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has cancelled two of her tournaments for this year. The decision was taken by the FUFA Executive Committee in a meeting held on Tuesday.

It was found necessary to cancel the FUFA Drum and Odilo Primary Schools tourmanets due to the ongoing health concerns about the COVID-19 Pandemic that has put a halt to a number of sports activities.

Eng. Moses Magogo, the architect of the FUFA Drum Competition Credit: Courtesy

Moses Magogo shows off the FUFA Primary schools competition (Odilo) logo with Aggrey Kibenge (Photo: John Batanudde)

FUFA confirmed the mentioned decision as one of the many that were taken by the EXCOM.

Status of Competitions

(i) The following competitions have been cancelled for 2019:

The FUFA Drum 3rd Edition

The Odilo 2nd Edition (FUFA Primary Schools Football Championship

The FUFA Drum is an annual tournament that was introduced two years ago and 16 provinces that form Uganda compete. Besides, the football bit, the tournament has been envisaged as a platform to celebrate ancestry and promote domestic tourism as well.

The tournament was supposed to make its third edition this year but because no sports event or tournament has been given the greenlight to restart, it has been cancelled.

Acholi province are the defending champions after edging Bukedi in the final played at Pece Stadium in Gulu last year.

Acholi players dance in last season’s FUFA Drum Championship

On the other hand, the Odilo Primary Schools championship was introduced last year with Rays of Grace Primary School from Buikwe District emerging winners.

Rays of Graces won the inaugural FUFA U-15 tournament (Odilo Cup)

The tournament was supposed to return this year with the girls’ competition added but this has been cancelled.