Wakiso Giants FC have confirmed the signing of Lawrence Bukenya on a permanent deal from KCCA.

KCCA revealed on Sunday that the highly rated midfielder would leave the club after five years in which he won two league titles and as many Uganda Cup medals.

Having spent last season with the Purple Sharks, it was evident that would be his next destination and he couldn’t hide his feelings about the move.

“I enjoyed my time here last season and am glad the move has been made permanent,” Bukenya told the club website.

“I feel at home here and want to achieve a lot with this wonderful club at the moment. I thank KCCA for the time I spent there and wish them all the best.”

Bukenya who made over 25 appearances for the Wakiso based club last campaign becomes officially the club’s fifth signing after Tom Masiko, Edward Satulo, Pius Kaggwa and Ibrahim Owen Kasule.

Wakiso Giants finished 10th in their maiden season in the UPL and were into the last 16 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup when Fufa brought the season to end due to the Covid19 pandemic.

The 2020/21 campaign is expected to commence on October 17 if all goes according to plan.