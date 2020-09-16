The promotion of young talented players from the junior ranks to the senior “A” team is the kind of graduation many football clubs yearn for.

Players who have up graded through the ranks of the team understand the right philosophy, culture and targets for the club.

Newly promoted Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club is now among the entities that believe in the aforementioned statement with the promotion of hardworking young defender Joseph Bright Vuni.

Vuni has been playing for the junior team of the army side known as Young Simba, featuring in the Buganda Regional league (third division tier).

The hard working central defender signs a year -long employment contract.

“I am very humbled for the opportunity presented to me to sign a senior team contract. I want to use this opportunity to prove my worth and also use the platform as a stepping stone in my career” Vuni disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Vuni is also a player for Gomba Lions in the Buganda Masaza Cup, having transferred from Mawogola last season.

Other new signings:

Vuni joins a string of other players already signed by the army entity as former Vipers striker Dickens “Diarra” Okwir, the bow-legged Gadafi Gadihno, Simon Mbaziira, James Begisa, goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, experienced defender Ronnie Kisekka, former KCCA and Proline midfielder Ibrahim Wammanah, Juma Ssebadduka, Jesse Kajuba, and former BUL midfielder Charles Ssebutinde.

Retained from last season:

Those retained from last season as the club worked its way from the second division to the Uganda Premier League include; team captain Denis Ssekitoleko, defender Andrew Waiswa, Najib Tusaba, Christopher Kawuga, Robert Nakyenalire, left winger Ezekiel Katende, Ronald Owinyi and goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo.

Laid off:

The club disposed off a number of players as; Junior Akena, Moses Kamya Mukwaya, Tugume, Enock Omakira., Titus Lubega, Jose Maria Lubega, Davis Kamista, Godwin Kawaga, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Emmanuel Egau, Abasi Kiberu, Roger Milla Ahumuza, Fred Kalanzi and Sydney Ssenyonga.

For starters, UPDF was directly promoted to the top tier division, alongside Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) as the season was ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The third club will be determined via a promotional play-off with four clubs; Ndejje University, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Kitara competing for that precious one slot.

The Bombo based club Kisala will be deputized by Pius Ngabo and Saka Mpiima is the team trainer.