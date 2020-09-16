Mbarara City Football Club head coach Brian Ssenyondo has confessed that they are still active in the players’ transfer window.

Addressing the media after the official unveiling ceremony of striker Bashir Mutanda at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala, Ssenyondo noted that the Ankole Lions will make two to three more signings.

“We are still in the market. We shall make two to three more player signings as we continue to beef up the team” Ssenyondo disclosed.

L-R: Battina Yagnesh, Mbarara City CEO Norbat Ssemusu, Bashir Mutanda and Reddy Venu during the unveiling ceremony at Kati Kati Restaurant, Kampala

On Wednesday, the management of Mbarara City FC officially unveiled Mutanda, a free agent, on a two year tenure.

Mutanda, a former Vipers Sports Club, Busoga United and Sports Club Villa striker is expected to boost the Mbarara based club providing the due competition where South Sudanese international Makuweth Wol and Jude Ssemugabi have been competing.

He is the direct replacement for Brian Aheebwa who adamantly refused to extend his contract and has since joined KCCA.

Ssenyondo asserts that the arrival of Mutanda will provide the club with hope of goals.

“Mutanda is a striker whom you are assured of two goals every two matches. He shoots and heads. He is experienced and will surely lift the club” Mutanda stated of the burly center forward.

Brian Ssenyondo, head coach of Mbarara City Football Club

Mbarara City had earlier acquired Ronald Edwok and Godfrey Kalungi from Light Secondary School Football Club, a second tier club.

Edwok is a central offensive midfielder expected to fill the void left by Steven Kabuye whilst winger Kalungi will replace Ibrahim Orit.

Mbarara City also recalled offensive midfielder Farouk Samali from a year-long loan spell at Kabale based FUFA Big League club Kigezi Home Boyz FC.

A couple of players from the old crop have been maintained with improved and extended employment contracts.

Ivorian defender Soulymane Bamba, Swalik Bebe Segujja (midfielder), Jude Ssemugabi (striker), Steven Othieno (defender), Pistis Barenge (midfielder) and goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba all had their respective contracts extended.

Released:

Midfielder Kabuye was let go when his employment contract expired and he left for Kyetume Football Club to reunite with former Mbarara City head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Striker Bashir Muweesi was also released to get playing time elsewhere.

Last season, Mbarara City finished in the 7th place with 36 points off 25 matches as the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.