The 13th Annual General Assembly of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) has been held successfully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Kenedia Hotel, Katwe in Kampala.

The UYFA chairman John Bosco Masiko chaired the well-attended tranquil convention also attended by the FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo.

Masiko was flanked by his working executive committee members as well as the FUFA Competitions Director Aisha Nalule, Peter Nkugwa (Vice chairman, Kampala Regional Football Association), FUFA beach soccer Delegate Anthony Tumwesigye, Hamza Jjunju (Chairman, Futsal Association Uganda), among other delegates from the various football schools and academies.

In his address, Magogo further emphasized FUFA’s vision and mission in promotion, development and protection of the beautiful game in Uganda.

I am really very impressed by the level of organization, attendance and professionalism that I have been preaching over the years. FUFA is the best organized sports organization among the 52 sports federations in Uganda. It has been a long journey to be here. We are here out of a strategy, planning and thinking. This is not where we want to be. We are still in transit of moving from point A to B. We have the vision of being the number one football nation on and off the field in Africa. We have to develop the game of football and this entails youth, promote the game and protect football at all levels. Eng. Moses Magogo, President Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)

The FUFA boss also called for coordination from academy owners as regards registration and licensing of all football academies in the country.

As FUFA, we believe in youth football. In youth football, we believe that we have a secured future. We therefore need proper academy structures. We need to do things the way in an organized and structured manner. It is the reason why we came out to say that we are going to grade and classify the academies. We need players who will play at the highest leagues in the world. To develop players, we pass through processes. There is need for a detailed curriculum for on and off the field training of players. Let us respond to the call of academy licensing. Eng. Moses Magogo, President Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)

Magogo strongly condemned all the acts that put football into disrepute as drugs, match fixing, betting, corruption and violation of children rights.

John Bosco Masiko, Chairman Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA)

UYFA chairman Masiko appealed to the regional coordinators to continue working with the various football academies in their respective localities.

I thank you all the delegates for the diligent work executed in developing youth football in all the respective areas of location. I appeal to the various coordinators to continue working with the football academies for good coordination. John Bosco Masiko, Chairman Uganda Youth Football Association

UYFA chief executive officer Shafiq Kigongo hinted on the continued strengthening of partnerships as he outlined the various activities and programmes that the association held over previous year.

Youth tournaments as the UYFA national tournament and several youth camps like KAJUFA, Entebbe Five Stars, Destiny Camp Lira, Watoto Wasoka and Slums derby in Kampala and others were also given special mention. Shafiq Kigongo, Chief Executive Officer, Uganda Youth Football Association

The Vision is to be number one football country on and off the field. Football is a continuing business today and tomorrow. The work of the academies is highly appreciated. Football requires the players to be more professional than ever before. We need to develop special players like Mo-Salah and Sadio Mane. We need the regulations to be put in place. Aisha Nalule, FUFA Competitions Director

I encourage you to comply with the registration procedure set by FUFA. Also engage both gender (male and female) in the development process of the game. Peter Nkugwa, Vice Chairman, Kampala Region Football Association

Also, the delegates heard that the technical development area was also taken care of with the passing of over 1032 youth coaches as well administrators.

The assembly approved a total budget of Shs. 93,500,000 for the upcoming 2020-21 season as well as the activity calendar outlining all the activities of Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA).

The youth assembly comes after the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) and Kampala Region Football Association held their annual assemblies with success last weekend.

This Saturday, Buganda Region Football Association will hold their assembly in Masaka.

All the 34 member associations of FUFA will hold their assemblies before the 96th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi, Kampala.