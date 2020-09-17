The 2020/21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League tentatively kicks off on October 17 as per the Fufa Calendar.

However, the chances that this will happen as scheduled remain slim according both the FA and the Uganda Premier League secretariat.

Thursday September 17 was meant to be the day for the release of fixtures but that won’t happen according to UPL Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Bainamani.

“We must all be realistic that it’s impossible to release the fixtures today as promised,” Bainamani told Kawowo Sports.

Bernard Bainamani

“One, fixtures can only be out after completion of the Fufa licensing process which isn’t done yet. Secondly, you can’t have a fixture without approved venues and also can’t have a fixture for 15 teams out of 16 teams since the last team to join the division isn’t determined yet.”

Bainamani also believes the chances of starting the league in one month’s time look slim but all will depend on when lockdown on sports is lifted.

“We are optimistic but until sports lockdown is lifted, we may have to wait a little longer. Teams will need time to train before the campaign starts.”

Acting FUFA Competitions Director, Hajjati Aisha Nalule

Fufa competitions director Aisha Nalule echoed same sentiments revealing that; “until lockdown on sports is lifted, it’s tough to ascertain whether the league will kick off as slated on October 17.”

“Hopefully, when President Museveni addresses the nation on Saturday, sport is among the sectors opened.”

Meanwhile, Fufa is still positive that the remaining rounds in the Stanbic Uganda Cup will be completed.