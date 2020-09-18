Jacques Tuyisenge has vowed to keep commitment and dedication to the game after completing a move to APR FC.

The Rwandan international forward returns home after stints in Kenya and Angola with Gor Mahia and Petro Atletico de Luanda respectively.

BREAKING NEWS: Jacques Tuyisenge ni umukinnyi wa APR FC https://t.co/pCSTvzP4cE pic.twitter.com/qs2z1FSTWa — APR FC OFFICIAL (@aprfcofficial3) September 18, 2020

“APR FC have officially announced the signing of Amavubi national team striker Jacques Tuyisenge, after his one-year retirement from Angola’s Petro Atlético de Luanda,” a statement read on the APR official website.

“A new stage for a new challenge in my career. Happy, eager to start and full of ambition, dedication and commitment,” Tuyisenge who has previously played for Etincelles FC, Kiyovu Sports and Police FC posted on his social media accounts.

The striker has previously been linked to Zambia’s Zesco United.