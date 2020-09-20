

Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi was on target as Motherwell secured a comfortable victory on the road against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League.



The towering defender was arguably man of the match for the Steelmen getting involved in two of the three goals that the team scored.



Motherwell took an early lead in the 4th minute after Aberdeen were penalised for a handball from Mugabi’s header inside the area.



Mark O’Hara stepped up and converted the resultant penalty with ease.



Christopher Long doubled the lead five minutes later capitalizing on a defense lapse by Aberdeen.

Mugambi later appeared on the score sheet with a powerful header, jumping high to node home from Liam Polworth’s delivery from a corner kick in the 24th minute.



The defender couldn’t hide his delight about getting his first goal at Motherwell and indicated it was a good result that helped them climb up the table.



“Today was a brilliant result for us. It was nice to get my first goal and start climbing the table.”



The victory elevated Motherwell FC to eighth place on eight points in as many games.