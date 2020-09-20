Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 3 Results):

Mbeya City 0-1 Azam

Simba 4-0 Biashara Mara United

Kagera Sugar 0-1 Young Africans

Coastal Union 0-0 Dodoma Jiji

Polisi Tanzania 1-1 JKT Tanzania

Ihefu 0-1 Mtibwa Sugar

Tanzania Prisons 1-0 Namungo

Azam Football Club returned to the summit of the Tanzania Premier League table standings with a hard fought 1-0 win on the road over Mbeya City at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Rwanda Amavubi International Ally Niyonzima, a new signing scored the priceless goal of the game, making it three out of three for Azam.

Niyonzima beat Mbeya City goalkeeper Haroun Mandanda with a powerful header off Never Tigere’s telling corner-kick delivery in the 25th minute to earn the crucial maximum points.

Uganda Cranes international Nicholas Wakiro Wadada played full time in the match.

Azam, coached by Aristica Cioaba now has the maximum 9 points from three matches played.

Mbeya City 0-1 Azam Highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

Simba, Young Africans and Dodoma Jiji all follow closely with 7 points apiece.

On Sunday, Simba humiliated visiting Biashara Mara United 4-0 at the Mpaka National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Zambian Clautous Chota Chama (brace), Meddie Kagere and second half substitute Chris Mugalu were all on target for Simba in the one sided contest played under floodlights.

A day earlier, Young Africans beat Kagera Sugar 1-0 at the Kaitaba Stadium with Tonombe Mukoko finding the match winner in the 74th minute.

Mtibwa Sugar, home of Uganda’s Boban Zirintusa Bogere got their first win of the 2020-21 season, overcoming newly promoted side Ihefu 1-0 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Jaffar Kibaya scored the most important goal on the evening in the 35th minute.

Tanzania Prisons piped Namungo 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa.

In Tanga, Coastal Union played to a goal-less stalemate with newcomers Dodoma Jiji at the Mkwakwani Stadium.