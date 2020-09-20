Isaac Ogwang has joined record league champions SC Villa and will don shirt 11 previously donned by departing skipper Ambrose Kirya.

The club announced Ogwang’s arrival on their official platforms although details of the contract weren’t divulged.

The striker has previously played for Kampala Junior Team (KJT) and Spartans 09 as well as featuring for a couple of teams in the Masaza Cup.

“We are excited to announce another signing. Say hello to our latest recruit, deadly forward Ogwang Isaac who joins the Jogoos to bolster our attack,” the club announced on their twitter page.

Ogwang, currently registered with Gomba Ssaza joins new arrivals at Villa Park who include Meddie Kibirige, former Masaza Cup MVP Ronald Ssekiganda and Muhammad Senoga.

The team has also renewed contracts of right back Joseph Nsubuga and goalkeeper Said Keni.