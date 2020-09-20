Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 3 Results):

Simba 4-0 Biashara Mara United

Mbeya City 0-1 Azam

Coastal Union 0-0 Dodoma Jiji

Kagera Sugar 0-1 Young Africans

Polisi Tanzania 1-1 JKT Tanzania

Ihefu 0-1 Mtibwa Sugar

Tanzania Prisons 1-0 Namungo

Simba Sports Club recorded their second victory of the 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League with a comprehensive 4-0 home victory against Biashara Mara United at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium on Sunday evening.

Zambian ace Clautous Chota Chama netted a brace before the other goals came from Ugandan born Rwandese nationalized Meddie Kagere and Congolese Chris Mugalu.

Chama opened the scoring as early as the 9th minute, beating goalkeeper Daniel Mgore from close range for the lead in the flood-lit duel.

The reigning most valuable player in the Tanzanian league scored the second 17 minutes later to take command of the opening stanza 2-0.

Meddie Kagere celebrates the third goal for Simba. This was Kagere’s first of the season in three matches (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Kagere bulleted home the third seven minutes into the second half and second half substitute Mugalu sealed the victory with the icing on the cake with five minutes to play.

Mugalu had replaced Kagere in the 78th minute. Simba now has 7 points from three matches.

Chris Mugalu replaced Meddie Kagere (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Meanwhile, Azam made it three out of three with a 1-0 win over Mbeya City at the Kaitaba Stadium in Mbeya.

Rwandese international midfielder Ally Niyonzima scored the match winner as the Ice Cream makers hit the summit of the log with 9 points,

Young Africans recorded a hard fought 1-0 win away to Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

Tonombe Mukoko scored Young African’s goal coming 16 minutes to full time.

Mtibwa Sugar, home of Uganda’s Boban Zirintusa Bogere got their first win of the 2020-21 season, overcoming newly promoted side Ihefu 1-0 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Jaffar Kibaya scored the most important goal on the evening in the 35th minute.

Tanzania Prisons piped Namungo 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa.

Meanwhile, Dodoma Jiji earned a point off Coastal Union at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.