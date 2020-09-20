The Uganda Cranes will have a training camp in Dubai, UAE in preparation for the forthcoming national team engagements, Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm.

A reliable source had intimated to this publication that the team will go for a camp in Dubai next month rather than having a friendly match.

“The team will have a training camp in Dubai. Options were weighed on either having a camp or friendlies and the coach opted for the former,” a source that preferred anonymity confirmed.

Therefore, the team will use the upcoming FIFA International break slated to take place in the first two weeks of October (next month) to hold the mentioned camp.

Several new faces that had been earlier summoned before the outbreak of the COVID-19 which led to a halt on a number of events are expected to be part of the camp.

Some of these include Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru, Jayden Onen and Elvis Bwomono among others.

These will be joined by a few selected players from the domestic league that will add up to the foreign based legion.

Denis Onyango

This will be the third time that the Cranes will have a training camp in Dubai, following one in 2017 in preparation for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon while the other came prior to the start of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Uganda will face neighbors South Sudan in a double header in November as a continuation of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that were disrupted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Uganda Cranes still lead group F with four points garnered in the opening two qualifying games. They drew goalless away to Burkina Faso and defeated Malawi 2-0.