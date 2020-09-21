Management of Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club continues to beef up their playing staff in preparation for the 2020-21.

Intelligent defender Allan “Back” Katwe has joined Soltilo Bright Stars on a two year deal.

This development was confirmed by the player’s representative Hadad Nseeyeya on Monday, 21 September 2020.

“Allan Katwe has joined Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club after signing two years. He will be of great value to the club” Nseeyeya disclosed.

Last season Katwe featured for Police Football Club for a brief spell of six months following a semi-professional stint at Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka Sports Club.

Katwe has previously played for Nkumba University Football Club in the FUFA Big League and in the University Football League.

He is a keen game reader who combines awesome game intelligence with calmness.

Besides mainstream football, he is also a beach soccer player, featuring for St Lawrence University and the national team, the Uganda Sand Cranes.

Soltilo Bright Stars beat two Kenyan clubs Usuru and Mathare United to the signature of Katwe.

Meanwhile, Soltilo Bright Stars FC has also Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, goalkeeper Benson Wagima, utility player Abbey Samson Mutyaba and lately offensive midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule.

Ssekamatte has been a free agent since returning from a semi-professional stint in Zambia.

Kibumba played at Sports Club Villa last season and Nvule was at second tier Kitara FC in Hoima.

The club is soon finalizing on a couple of young players as right back Samson Odong, Sadam Masereka, Emmanuel Loki, Gabriel Elagu, Simon Peter Ssemayange, Warren Bule among others.

Experienced right back Andrew Kaggwa, midfielder Henry Kiwanuka and hard-working defender Derrick Ngoobi all extended their respective employment contracts.

New head coach Baker Mboowa is well aware of the project that he is to work on at Bright Stars, nurturing young players into adorable brands that will terrorize the opposition in the tomorrow years.

Mboowa replaced the void left by Paul Kiwanuka who joined Fred Kajoba at Vipers.

He will work with Kiwanuka’s former assistant, Simon Peter Mugerwa as Meddie Ali Muwaya Gwaita was retained as trainer and Ben Kalama, the goalkeeping trainer.

Last season, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club ended in the 12th position with 29 points off 25 matches as the Coronavirus pandemic cut short the football business.