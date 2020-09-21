With contact sport including football still under locked down in Kenya, champions Gor Mahia want to seek permission from government to begin training sessions.

The Kenyan government lifted lockdown on some sports but contact sport under which football falls remained suspended.

Gor Mahia have assignments on the continent as early as November where they represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

“We are participating in tough continental assignments against teams which have already hit the ground running and that is why we have to seek for clearance from the two ministries,” said Gor Mahia Secretary Sam Ochola as quoted by Kenya’s publication Daily Nation.

“We have been training in groups but now we have to assemble our squad and train vigorously. However, that is subject to clearance from the Ministry of Health and we are sure, we shall adhere to the protocols. Our main aim this season is to excel in continental tournament and that is why our preparation is key,” he added.

K’Ogalo is home to Ugandan international Shafik Batambuze and former Vipers’ striker Tito Okello who recently opted to play for South Sudan.