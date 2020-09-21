North Eastern regional outfit Soroti Thunders Football Club has officially unveiled winger Perez Waiswa.

Waiswa penned a two year employment contract for the club also known as “The Brave” as the third signing of the season.

The versatile winger who is comfortable on either flanks was confirmed by the club’s communication department on Monday, 21st September 2020.

Welcome Waiswa Perez.He penned down a two year contract with @FcSorotiThunder .he last season featured for kiwanga utd.both the left and the right wing sorted.#theBrave#visitSorotiCity#welcomeWaiswaPerez pic.twitter.com/TfSvYBhalA — FC SOROTI THUNDERS (@FcSorotiThunder) September 21, 2020

He joins from Buganda regional outfit Kiwanga United Football Club.

Soroti Thunders has also lured on board other players as left back Emmanuel Galis Mawa and striker Abdallah Mwazinga Yiga who also signed two years.

Meanwhile, the club is reportedly in talks with Uganda Martyrs SS’ Ivan Kabila Wecce, Gulu United holding midfielder David Oringa, striker Robert Rialto Obaloker from Flyers and another left back, Junior Paul Etweu of Star Light SS.

About Soroti Thunders:

Soroti Thunders Football Club started as Kengere Ward FC in 2012.

It was started by a passionate football enthuisat Samuel Peace Otati.

Later, they rebranded into Soroti Thunders Football Club. They host their home matches at the Soroti Sports ground with their head coach as Geoffrey Akena, who replaced Steven Opus.