Fast rising Ntungamo based Lion Sports Academy has attained yet another partner on board; Baya Veterinary Pharmacy.

The Lion Sports Academy signed a three years contract with Baya Veterinary Pharmacy in a deal worth Shs 3,000,000.

The company will take the branding space on the left sleeve of the jersey.

This sleeving Partnership brings a total collection of Shs 15,000,000 for a period of 3 years from the three shirt sponsors.

The other two partners earlier acquired are; Sap General Hardware and Kyosha Electronics.

Ronald Alonso, the Lions Sports Academy Chief Executive Officer disclosed to Kawowo Sports that their vision is to strengthen and get the full financial support from the community as they look forward to becoming the leading soccer Academy in the East African community on a target of 2030.

We have a lot of activities ahead of us that need money” We are ready to play the FUFA Juniors League U17 next season that will give green light to our mission of producing players to the national team by 2025. Ronald Alonso

Baya Veterinary Pharmacy director Yake Basulira retaliates how the management of this pharmacy had wanted to work with such passionate and committed entity at Lions for along time.

Though we supply animal drugs, it’s our pleasure and the responsibility to contribute on the future Stars of the nation by supporting and promoting their talents together with The Lions Yake Basulira, Baya Veterinary Pharmacy Director

On the resumption of Sports, Alonso emphasized sports fraternity not to be excited about this but rather take the precautionary measures and guidelines from the President and the ministry of Health because life is more important than the game.

The Management will come out with a clear program guidelines concerning about The Lion Sports Academy hungry players reporting for training sessions.

After FUFA put new regulations to all academies in Uganda, The Lion Sports Academy were the first to register from the West and 15th in the country at the offices of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) and now waiting to be licensed by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).