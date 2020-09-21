KCCA’s new signing Andrew Kawooya says there is no player he looks up to in Ugandan football.

The highly rated attacking midfielder signed from Vipers SC Junior Team revealed this in an interview on the club weekly TV Show on Sanyuka.

“I always dreamt of playing at a club where I can realise my potential,” he stated. “I am glad that am at that club now, KCCA FC,” he went on before revealing he has no idol in Ugandan football.

“In Uganda, there is no player that I look up to as a role model. But I work hard to be the player most young players look up to as their idol.”

The confident lad will have to battle for a starting place in the congested KCCA midfield with among others Bright Anukani, Steven Sserwadda, Keziron Kizito and Juma Balinya.