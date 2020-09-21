World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei and world 3000m leader Jacob Kiplimo headline the team to represent Uganda at the 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships.

The duo will be making their Hal Marathon debut at event that will be held in Gdynia, Poland on Saturday 17th October.

World cross-country champion Cheptegei is in fine form. He broke the world 5000m record at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco last month with 12:35.36 and is also targeting the 10,000m record ten days before heading to Poland.

Jacob Kiplimo Credit: World Athletics

Like Cheptegei, former Junior World Cross-Country champion Kiplimo has shown some good form. He won the 5000m at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava with a Personal Best of 12:48.63 and then went on to triumph in 3000m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome in a world-leading 7:26.64.

2009 World U20 Cross-Country bronze medallist Moses Kibet, Stephen Kissa, and Abel Chebet complete the men’s team.

Meanwhile, Juliet Chekwel, who holds the national records for 10,000m (31:37.99), half marathon (1:09:45), and the marathon (2:23:13), leads the women’s team. She is joined by Doreen Chemutai, Doreen Chesang, and Rachael Zena Chebet.

Team Ugandan