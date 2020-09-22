Express FC transfer business ahead of the upcoming season has largely rotated around signing players from Tooro United FC.

On Tuesday, the Red Eagles have signed right back Dennis Mubuya Mugerwa, bringing the number of players that have joined from Tooro United to six.

The others include Godfrey Lwesibawa, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Charles Musiige, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Ibrahim Kayiwa.

Mugerwa joins the six-time league winners on a two-year deal.

‘We would like to gladly announce the capture of right-back Dennis Mubuya Mugerwa who joins from Tooro United on a two-year deal.’ The club confirmed.

Mugerwa indicated he is delighted to join the club and ready to get to action.

‘I am glad to finally join this big club, as a defender I know it’s important that me and my colleagues we work as a unit to get results.’

He becomes the 13th signing for Express FC joining Denis Otim, Cryspus Kusiima, Richard Bbosa, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Abel Eturude, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Mahad Kakooza, Baker Sakah, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Charles Musiige and Kiragga Mustafa.