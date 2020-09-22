Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has ordered Onduparaka Football Club to pay Shs 5,000,000 to Bright Stars over the transfer of lanky Remex Kasozi.

Through the FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, the federation settled a contractual dispute regarding Kasozi and Bright Stars before his Onduparaka move.

Remex Kasozi

The case was filed by Bright Stars Football Club against Onduparaka Football Club regarding a contractual dispute concerning the player Remex Kasozi over the settlement agreement.

The Dispute Resolution Chamber therefore ruled that Uganda Premier League deducts Shs 5,000,000 from any amounts due to Onduparaka Football Club and furnish the same to Bright Stars Football as payment for the transfer of Remex Kasozi.

Kasozi joined Onduparaka Football Club at the start of the 2018-19 season.

The lanky forward has since joined played in Burundi at Aigle Noir Club Sportif and now in the horn of Africa nation, Somalia.