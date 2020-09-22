Goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa has departed West Nile based Onduparaka FC for Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

According to the army side Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro, Wasswa penned a two year employment contract that will keep him at the club until September 2022.

Wasswa left Onduparaka by mutual consent after a splendid season when he kept as many as 8 clean sheets in the Catarpillars’ 25 games before the season was abruptly ended in May 2020.

He had two man of the match performances against Vipers and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Fans in Arua adored Yusuf Wasswa for his splendid performances in the goal posts

The former Buddo Secondary School and Buddu Ssaza goalkeeper joins experienced Douglas Kisembo and former Express FC goalie Tonny Kyamera in the goalkeeping department.

The trio will thus compete for the number one slot during the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.

Besides the awesome game reading antics, Wasswa is also well positioned with the command, quick reflexes and timely restart of play.

Wasswa had also played at Sports Club Villa for two seasons between 2017 to 2019 having played at Entebbe based Masavu Football Club a season earlier.

He had also played at Kisubi United Football Club and Buganda Province in the FUFA Drum Tournament.

It is humbling to join a club as UPDF FC. I will work hard everyday to ensure that together with my teammates we work for collective success. Yusuf Wasswa, Onduparaka FC Goalkeeper

Yusuf Wasswa featuring for Buganda Province during the FUFA Drum competition Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Other signings:

UPDF has also signed left back Isa “Essien” Mubiru, Juma Ssebaduka, Fred Kayanja, goalkeeper Kyamera, left winger Jesse Kajuba, Simon Mbaziira, Gadafi Gadihno Muhammad, Paul Robin Kabuye, Ivan Kato, Ibrahim Wammanah, James Begisa, Charles Ssebutinde, as well as the tried and tested defender Ronnie Kisekka.

New head coach Kefa Kisala will work alongside Pius Ngabo and Saka Mpiima as first assistant coach and trainer respectively.

UPDF was one of the two newly promoted clubs to the Uganda Premier League alongside Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

The third club will be determined via a promotional play-off that involves four clubs (Kiboga Young, Kataka, Kitara and Ndejje University).

The dates for the promotional play-offs and venues will be determined.