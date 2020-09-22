Pre-season Friendlies:

Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes) 5-0 Mbale Select Side

Mbale Select Side Ibanda Municipal 4-3 Rushere

Kiboga Young (Mbale Heores) continued with perfect preparations for the FUFA Big league play-offs with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Mbale Select side at the Gangama Primary School playground in Mbale.

New recruit Emmanuel Ssenkayi, Luka Okori, Godfrey “Gody” Otika (penalty), Peter Otai and Ibrahim Gidudu scored for Kiboga Young on a wet surface after rains.

Ssenkayi, a new signing from Kampala regional outfit CATIDA opened the scoring.

Two further goals from Okori and Otika ensured that Kiboga Young led 3-0 by the mandatory half time break.

Otai and Gidudu scored a goal apiece in the second stanza to seal the victory that further gives Kiboga Young confidence ahead of the play-offs.

It would have been a cricket score had midfielder Bosco Munyolo not missed an open chance as his kick from the penalty mark hit the goal post.

Tactician Richard Makumbi (in red jacket) talking to the Kiboga Young players at half time (Credit: Ronnie Wabomba)

Kiboga Young’s head coach Richard Makumbi used this build up to test some of the club’s intended new signings as Ssekanyi and burly defender Vincent Kimeeze Mugeni

Mbale Select was considered at the eleventh hour for this friendly after Mbarara City communicated late that they would not travel to Eastern Uganda for the game.

Kiboga Young is preparing for their play off match semi-final duel against Ndejje University.

Kataka, another Mbale based side will face Kataka in their other contest with the winner of the finale becoming the 16th team to play in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

Meanwhile, in Western Uganda, Ibanda Municipal overcame Rushere 4-3 at Rushere Grounds in another build up contest.