

Striker Brian Kayanja has completed a move to Uganda People’s Defence Forces Football Club (UPDF FC).



The army side who are returning to top flight football this season have continued to beef up their attacking department by signing the burly forward.



Kayanja has put pen to paper on a two-year contract but with an option to move after six months if any team shows interest.



The former Bright Stars FC striker who was at Sofapaka FC in the Kenya Premier League last season is envisaged as an option that beef up the attacking department that already has Dickens Okwir and John Ssemazi.



Ezekiel Katende one of the longest serving players at the club and new signings Charles Ssebutinde and Gadaffi Gadinho will offer support to the aforementioned cast.



The other new signings for UPDF FC include Jesse Kajuba, Ronnie Kisekka, Ibrahim Wammanah, James Begisa, Gadafi Gadihno, Simon Mbaziira, Tonny Kyamera.

The team will be under the guidance of Kefa Kisala deputised by Pius Ngabo.