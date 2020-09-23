Third division entity Soroti Thunders Football Club continues to show their worthiness and seriousness in the players transfer market.

The North Eastern based club has signed striker Jacob Kato on a two year deal.

Kato signed as a free agent after service at rivals Soroti Football Club and will don shirt number 11.

Jacob Kato shows off the jersey of Soroti Thunders Football Club. He will wear shirt 11

He joins other players as winger Perez Waiswa, left back Emmanuel Galis Mawa and another forward Abdallah Mwazinga Yiga.

Soroti Thunders is nick-named as “The Brave”.

Meanwhile, the club is reportedly in talks with Uganda Martyrs SS’ Ivan Kabila Wecce, Gulu United holding midfielder David Oringa, striker Robert Rialto Obaloker from Flyers and another left back, Junior Paul Etweu of Star Light SS.

About Soroti Thunders:

Soroti Thunders Football Club started as Kengere Ward FC in 2012.

It was started by a passionate football enthuisat Samuel Peace Otati.

Later, they rebranded into Soroti Thunders Football Club. They host their home matches at the Soroti Sports ground with their head coach as Geoffrey Akena, who replaced Steven Opus.