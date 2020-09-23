KCCA FC have confirmed they have parted ways with Nigerian forward John Odumegwu on mutual consent.

Odumegwu joined the Lugogo based side in June last year but failed to make any realistic impression in the season he has been with the club.

The Club acting CEO, Michael Kirunga confirmed the decision taken by the club to let go of the burly Nigerian striker.

“Yes, it is true the club has mutually agreed with Odumegwu to terminate his contract. We thank him for his time at the club and wish him the very best in his future.” He said as quoted by the club website.

Odumegwu who had previously featured for Rivers United in Nigeria before coming to Uganda was envisaged as a replacement for Patrick Kaddu who had moved to Morocco.

However, the striker was terribly failed and could only account for just one goal in about 13 league games.

Instead, he was involved in off the pitch incidences that included a police case failed against him when he reportedly abducted University students at his residence in Mutungo.