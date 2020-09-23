Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club acquired the services of left winger Joseph Akandwanaho.

The development comes after the player, arguably one of the most treasured at Nyamityobora Football Club decided to seek greener pastures.

The left footed wing attacker signed a two year employment contract at Soltilo Bright Stars.

Akandwanaho has been attached to Nyamityobora for close to four seasons having been part of the pool that worked tirelessly to see the club elevated to the Uganda Premier League.

He is best remembered for the stunning shot that won the Mbarara derby when Nyamityobora piped Mbarara City 2-1 at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Joseph Akandwanaho beats two URA players

Other new signings:

The club also lured on board forward Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo, goalkeeper Benson Wagima, offensive midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule as well as several young players like Emmanuel Loki, Gabriel Elagu, Simon Peter Ssemayange and Warren Bule among others.

Extended contracts:

A couple of players extended their contracts at the club. These are midfielder Henry Kiwanuka, right back Andrew Kaggwa (two years), central defender Derrick Ngobi (one year), striker Joseph Jjanjali (two years).

For the 2019-20 season, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club ended in the 12th position with 29 points off 25 matches as the Coronavirus pandemic cut short the football business.

About a week ago, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Executive Committee granted the change of name of Bright Stars to Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club as requested by management.