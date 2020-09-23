Management of Sports Club Villa has further cemented the need to build from scratch as they ensure continuity with another signing from the Masaza Cup.

Utility defender Nasser Lukwago, currently attached to the record winners of the Masaza tourney, Gomba Lions was officially unveiled on Tuesday, 22nd September 2020.

Lukwago was the team captain for Buddu during the 2019 Masaza Cup and now will play for Gomba after a heated transfer.

Nasser Lukwago being unveiled as a Gomba Lions player (Credit: David Isabirye)

He joins the Jogoos as a free agent from fourth division, Masaka City Football Club.

Comfortable in all the defensive positions, Lukwago will further bolster the backline for the 16 time Uganda Premier League champions who are coached by Edward Kaziba.

He is thus envisaged as the direct replacement for Ibrahim Kibumba and Brian Nsubuga who left the club at the end of last season.

Other Jogoo defenders present include captain Asuman Harishe, Joseph Nsubuga, Moses Kiggundu, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Fred Agandu and Derrick Ndahiiro among others.

Other signings:

Sports Club Villa also signed another Gomba Lions player Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang, Bulemeezi’s Ronald Ssekiganda and Muhammed Ssenoga, goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige, stylish midfielder Geoffrey Goffin Oyirwoth and former Express left back Andrew Kiwanuka.

The club also renewed the contracts of goalkeeper Saidi Keni and right back Joseph Nsubuga.

Sports Club Villa completed the 2019/20 season in third place with 46 points behind the champions Vipers (54 points) and second placed KCCA (50 points).

The new season is ear-marked to kick off on 17th October 2020.

Detailed Profile: