Friendly Match: Simba 2-0 African Lyon

Tanzania Premier League reigning champions Simba Sports Club overcame a hard fighting African Lyon entity 2-0 during a friendly match played in at Chamazi complex in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 22nd September 2020.

After a goal-less opening 45 minutes, the game was lit up with two second half strikes.

Newly signed striker Chris Mugalu and Charles Ilanfya netted the goals for Simba.

Simba is fresh from that 4-0 easy home win over Biashara Mara United at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam over the weekend during the league.

The match was used as a preparatory platform for the league champions especially for the most players who have not been getting playing time in the opening three matches of the season in the league.

Several key players as goalkeeper Aishi Manula, Meddie Kagere, Joash Onyango, Clautous Chota Chama and Meddie Kagere were rested from this friendly match.

Simba players react to take the ball to the center for restart after scoring (Credit: Simba SC Media)

This Saturday, 26th September 2020, Simba hosts newly promoted Gwambina at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in a flood-lit game kicking off at 7 pm.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada’s Azam will be away to Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa town on the same day.

Rivals Young Africans visit Boban Zirintunsa’s Mtibwa Sugar a day later at the Jamhuri stadium in Morogoro.

Meanwhile, African Lyon will open up the 2020-21 Tanzania division one season with a home contest against Ndanda at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Friday, 9th October 2020.

Their second match will be away against Mawenzi Market at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro City on Saturday, 17th October 2020.

Simba XI Vs African Lyon: Beno Kakolanya, David Kameta, Gadiel Michael, Ibrahim Ame, Kennedy Juma, Jonas Mkude, Hassan Dilunga, Ibrahim Ajibu, Chris Mugalu, Mirahi Athumani, Charles Ilanfya

Subs: Ally Salim, Henry Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Hassan Muhamed, Abil Moshi, Bernard Morrison