Express FC spending spree is far from ending. Whereas, the transfer window in Uganda was officially closed on, the Red Eagles have continued to finalize and seal moves that have been pending.



The Wankulukuku based have added defender Enoch ‘Lucio’ Walusimbi to the long list of the new players they have signed.



Walusimbi arrives at Betway Muteesa II Stadium on a two-year deal, signing from Soltilo Bright Stars FC.



The calm and collected defender confirmed that he had left Bright Stars FC on Wednesday, bidding farewell to the club where he has played for three years.



“I would like to thank the Club Chairman ,the Management and technical staff, players and fans of Soltilo Bright stars for the love and care showed to me during my 3yrs at the Club. I wish the Club all the best.” He wrote on his Twitter account.



Upon completing his move to Express, Walusimbi showed his delight and vowed to help the club attain it’s targets.



“I AM GRATEFUL FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME AN EXPRESS FC PLAYER. THIS CLUB HAS A LOT OF HISTORY SO MUCH SO THAT I’VE ALWAYS WANTED TO BE APART OF IT.” WALUSIMBI REVEALED.



He becomes the 15th player that the Res Eagles have signed in this transfer window.



Some of the new arrivals include; Crispus Kusiima, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Abel Eturude, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Mustafa Kiragga and Mahad Kakooza among others.