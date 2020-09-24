Thursday, September 24, 2020 will remain a dark day for goalkeeping tactician Ali Kiggundu.

After failure to travel with the Wakiso Giants squad to Villa Maria in Masaka on Sunday, Kiggundu eventually reported to the camp four days later.

Upon reception, he was accorded a cold welcome and politely turned off.

Kawowo Sports has established that Kiggundu’s mentality right from the time the Purple Sharks resumed pre-season training was suspect.

Little wonder therefore, he took his work chores with less seriousness that it deserved.

Kiggundu will become the second tactician to depart from the first team set-up after Steven Bengo was suggested to be the head of youth project but showed reluctance to take upon the job.

For starters, Kiggundu has been doubling the Wakiso Giants tasks with Entebbe FC head coaching chores.

Ali Kiggundu on duty during the happy Wakiso Giants working days

Swaibu Ssebagala, popularly known as “Freeman” has been fronted and will join the team at Villa Maria in Masaka well on time of the Friday morning session.

Ssebagala is yet another member lured by head coach Douglas Bamweyana after Simeon Masaba who is serving as assistant coach.

Masaba took over the slot following the non-committal of Richard Wasswa, the first party suggested by Bamweyana earlier.

William Kasozi, the first-team trainer and Julius Gayira (fitness trainer) are two other officials brought on board by the CAF “Licensed tactician.

Keith Walusimbi remains the team doctor as Alex Kizito is the head of the youth team.

Farouk Mugerwa is kits manager.

Ali Kiggundu

For starters, Wakiso Giants shall be making their second season in the Uganda Premier League after a promising performance during their first time of asking.

During their debut season, the Purple Sharks ended in the 10th position with 30 points off 25 games as the season was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Besides team bonding and specialized training drills while in camp in Masaka, Wakiso Giants will also play a host of build up matches.

Wakiso Giants Technical Team