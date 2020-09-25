Right winger Ibrahim Kasinde has penned a three year deal at Uganda Premier League side Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club.

The pacy right footed player was officially unveiled on Friday, 25th September 2020.

“It is humbling to join the Uganda Premier League. Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club is one of the clubs that plays attractive football and I am excited to join them” Kasinde disclosed.

Kasinde happily signs the employment contract at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club

Kasinde is best known for the orthodox approach of wing play, beating the opponents with trickery and blistering pace as he deliveries the pin point crosses.

Last season, Kasinde was featuring for Buganda regional side Kampala University – Masaka Campus before he was snatched by Gomba Lions in May 2020.

He had also played for Ssingo and Busujju Ssaza teams.

Ibrahim Kasinde displays the Soltilo Bright Stars home jersey

At Soltilo Bright Stars, he joins a host of other players as Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Joseph Akandwanaho, goalkeeper Benson Wagima, offensive midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Emmanuel Loki, Gabriel Elagu, Simon Peter Ssemayange and Warren Bule among others.

A couple of the old crop as midfielder Henry Kiwanuka, right back Andrew Kaggwa (two years), central defender Derrick Ngobi (one year), striker Joseph Jjanjali (two years) all renewed their employment contracts.

For the 2019-20 season, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club ended in the 12th position with 29 points off 25 matches as the Coronavirus pandemic cut short the football business.

About a week ago, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Executive Committee granted the change of name of Bright Stars to Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club as requested by management.

A delighted Ibrahim Kasinde

Profile: