

Combative midfielder Amir ‘Zaki’ Kakomo has signed a contract extension at Sports Club Villa, Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm.



The midfielder who has been on the radar of many clubs has decided to renew his contract with the Jogoos, signing a one-year contract extension.



He put pen to paper on Friday morning at the club’s offices in Industrial Area,Kampala.



Kakomo was one of the outstanding players for SC Villa last season in what was his first campaign in top flight football.



Despite failing to break through at KCCA FC where he briefly signed from Uganda Martyrs University, Kakomo went ahead to establish himself at SC Villa last season.



With several key players such as Ambrose Kirya,Bashir Mutanda and David Owori leaving, coach Edward Kaziba will look to Kakomo as one of the pillars in the rebuilding process.



And in a bid to compete next season, the Jogoos have signed several players in the just concluded transfer window, majority coming from the Buganda Masaza tournament.