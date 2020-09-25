Tanzania captain Mbwana Ally Samatta has left English Premier League side Aston Villa nine months after joining the club from KRC Genk of Belgium.

The striker failed to blossom at Villa Park despite helping the club to survive relegation and stay up.

His departure was confirmed by the club on its official website and wished him well.

“Ally Samatta has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce. We would like to wish Ally all the best,” Aston Villa wrote on its website.

The details of the contract in terms of finances and longevity remain undisclosed.

Samatta became the first Tanzanian to play in the English Premier League.

Fenerbahce currently lie 8th on the Turkish Super League after two games with four points.