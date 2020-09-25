Gaddafi Football Club might still be based in the lower division (third tier – Eastern regional league), but its gradual progress and level of professionalism has caught the eye of many.

From players, administrators, coaches, players, media to the fans, many have admired this Jinja based club in a way or another.

Vastly experienced defender Lawrence Kasadha is one party that swiftly falls in the aforementioned cluster.

Kasadha signed a one year deal with the club that is yet to play their promotional play-offs enroute to the FUFA Big league (second division).

He was officially unveiled to the media during a key note event held at Daniels Hotel in Jinja on Friday.

Lawrence Kasadha during the official unveiling ceremony New Daniels Hotel in Jinja.

The former Jinja Municipal Council (JMC), KCCA, Sports Club Victoria and Sports Club Villa defender disclosed the push and pull factors that led him to joining the Soldier Boyz”.

“I have liked the level of professionalism at Gaddafi Football Club. This is one of the reasons that led me to join this club. As footballers, we are always attracted to clubs that behave in a professional way as we also strieve to behave professionally at all times” the towering defender noted.

Kasadha joined other recruits as defender Fesali Najib and midfielder Steven Munguchi (both acquired on loan from Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club, Steven Munguchi, Patrick Gonahasa and Godwin Kawagga.

L-R: Lawrence Kasadha, Patrick Gonahasa, Steven Munguchi and goalkeeper Muhammed Didi Kasule during their official unveiling in Jinja

Club chairperson Edrine Ochieng, newly appointed CEO Paul Mukembo and head coach Michael Ssebagala graced the unveiling of the players.

Defender Fesali skipped the unveiling ceremony because of personal commitments but the transfer had been already effected in the Transfer Matching System (TMS).

Gaddafi will take on Admin in a highly billed encounter whose victor will face the champion from the North East region for a slot in next season’s FUFA Big League.

The new players are ineligible to play in this promotional play off duel.