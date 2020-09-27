The Equatorial Guinea Football Federation (FEGUIFUT) revealed why they chose Portuguese Jorge Paulo Costa Almeida as their new coach.

He replaces former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne who left the post in June.

In a statement released by the FA, Costa was hired because of his knowledge and experience.

“Costa was chosen for his long professional experience and impressive football career,” FEGUIFUT said in its statement.

The 49 year old tactician has previously handled Gabon (2014-2016) helping them qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations as well as Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in 2017.

His first task in charge comes in November against Libya in a double header in the qualifiers for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers in Cameroon.

However, on October 12, he will debut in the dugout when Equatorial Guinea, bottom of Group J with no point after losses to Mauritania and Tunisia when his side takes on Ghana in an international friendly in Turkey.

As a player, Costa playing in Portugal, England (Charlton Athletic) and Belgium (Standard Liege) and won the U-20 Fifa World Youth Championship in 1991.