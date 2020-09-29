Eastern regional outfit Bugiri De School Football Club officially unveiled two players on Monday, 28th September 2020.

The players in the box are defender Boban Isabirye and veteran striker Faizo Bagye.

Both penned a one year contract apiece with the option to extend upon good performance.

Isabirye joins from Good News Football Club having also played at Bugembe Junior, BUL Junior team, St.Jude, Tasco ( Walukuba West), Soyi United.

Bugiri De School is better team. It has a huge image of triumph, It has one of the best coaches, Coach Affan. The teammates are like brothers and their passion really attracted me to join this victorious club. I will make sure I drive Bugiri De School to the top flight levels until trophies are counted and pocketed to the club. Boban Isabirye, Bugiri De School Defender

Faizo Bagye (middle)

Bagye joins with the worthy experience having played at Yovel City in South Africa as well as two lower division clubs in Eastern Uganda, St Jude and Iganga.

He was also an integral part for Butembe Ssaza team.

Bugiri De School is one of the formidable clubs in the Eastern Region which have now secured their signings ahead of the 2020/21 season.