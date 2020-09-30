The Ethiopia Football Federation (EFF) has confirmed Wubetu Abate as the new coach for the Ethiopia senior National team.

Abate agreed to take on the mantle of coaching the Walias by signing a two-year contract on Saturday last week at the EFF headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Abate indicated that he is aware of the challenges ahead but very optimistic that he can help the National team achieve.

“I like challenges and enjoy them. I face many challenges in my coaching career. The higher the risk, the higher the reward. It was a dream for me to manage Ethiopia national team. Surprisingly, the dream has come true, and I hope to achieve good results during my spell”. He said as quoted by www.cafonline.com.

The first task for Abate will be to guide Ethiopia to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with the first game coming against Niger in November.

The team that is pooled in group K open the qualifying campaign with 1-0 defeat to Madagascar but later stunned Ivory Coast, winning 2-1 at home.

Abate comes with vast experience having managed teams like Adams City, Ethiopia Coffee, Dedebit, Fasil Kenema and Al Ahli Shendi (Sudan) among others.