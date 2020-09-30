Long serving Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed ending his time at the club.

In a statement released on his social media account, Pitso said that he is leaving to join an international team with reports linking him to record African champions, Al Ahly of Egypt.

“It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team,” read part of the statement on his twitter.

Pitso Mosimane [Photo: Aminah Babirye] Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

“Mamelodi Sundowns has been my family for almost eight years. The President Dr Patrice Motsepe has been like a father to me. He has been a mentor, a friend, a supporter and a confidante.

“I could never quit him or Mamelodi Sundowns. I am only going away to carry the spirit of the Yellow Nation with me.”

The outspoken gaffer revealed that Sundowns president Motsepe blessed his departure from the club that he has won several league titles and the Caf Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns players carry aloft their coach Pitso Mosimane in excitement Credit: Sundowns Media

“From the deepest of my heart, I am so grateful that the President has blessed my move. I did not expect less from a man who has been so good and generous to me. He is the kind of leader any family, company, team and indeed any country needs. I have been privileged to drink from his well of wisdom.”

“I leave this family knowing that our bond is unbreakable and hoping that with the passage of time, our paths would come together again. This is not a divorce. We shall remain bonded forever.

“After winning five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns – the 10th for the club – how can a man ever find it easy to say goodbye to his home? How can I say goodbye to the family, the board, the supporters and the fans?

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Pitso has dominated the PSL and he admits it’s time to move out of the comfort zone.

“I am taking up this new challenge that will push me out of my comfort zone. I know Mamelodi Sundowns will use this as a new and fresh perspective.”

The highly rated tactician resigns with four years remaining on his contract but has always been a target of North African clubs.

Pitso is credited for keeping trust in Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango.