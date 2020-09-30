The continued call for state of art sports infrastructure is an appeal from the general public as a way of bettering the sector.

In Uganda, this call has been loudly made over the years in a bid to have as many sports stadia which meet international standards.

It is therefore upon this background that the Government of Uganda through the National Council of Sports (NCS) and Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) has further prioritized the construction of sports infrastructure across the country.

With the Mandela National Stadium – Namboole (currently designated as a COVID-19 isolation center) repairs about to kick off, emphasis has been now set to two stadia; one in Northern Uganda (Akii Bua Stadium in Lira Municipality) and another in Western part of the country, Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.

These two facilities are set to undergo a 90 day’s feasibility study in a bid to further improve them.

Two consultancy firms (Infrastructure Cost and Management Consultancy Limited as well as Habitant Consultants Limited) will undertake the feasibility studies for Buhinga and Akii Bua stadia respectively.

These two firms won the bid for the job after several assessments of all the consultancy firms expressed interest.

LR: Alex Kakooza (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Sports), State Minister of Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua (Middle) and Jackson Muhwezi of Habitant Consultants showing off the signed contract at the Ministry board room (Credit: John Batanudde)

On Wednesday, 30 September 2020, the State Minister of Sports Denis Hamson Obua, flanked by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports Alex Kakooza, Commissioner in charge of physical education and sports Omara Apitta and the other ministry officials witnessed the signing of contracts at the ministry boardroom.

The contract signing ceremony was between the selected firms and ministry of education and sports for the feasibility studies concept design and environmental/ social impact assessment for Akii Bua and Buhinga Stadia.

Denis Hamson Obua, flanked by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports Alex Kakooza, Commissioner in charge of physical education and sports Omara Apitta and the other ministry officials witnessed the signing of contracts at the ministry boardroom (Credit: John Batanudde)

Nicholas Rukundo Kwizera and Henry Kibunga represented Infrastructure Cost and Management Consultancy Limited whilst Jackson Muhwezi and Thomas Odongo represented Habitant Consultants.

Obua notes that the signing of these contracts is a true manifestation of reviving the sports infrastructure.

“The Government of Uganda is determined to revive the sports infrastructure. Mandela National Stadium renovation is about to start. Nakivubo is underway and now the feasibility studies for Buhinga and Akii Bua will commence as early as October 2020. Priority has been given the development of sports infrastructure which are key in the growth of the sports sector” Obua noted.

L-:R: Alex Kakooza (Permanent Secetary, Ministry of Education and Sports), State Minister of Sports Denis Hamson Obua (middle) and Nicholas Rukundo Kwizera of ICM Consultants show off a certificate given to a consultancy firm (Credit: John Batanudde)

Cost:

Bubinga stadium feasibility study will cost Shs 560,000,000 and the Akibua stadium will cost Shs. 424, 800,000.

The consultancy firms are expected to begin their work as soon as possible to be able to give the results of their studies so that they can be presented to the People’s Republic of China who offered a grant to work on the two stadiums .

By the ended of next week the two firms will be introduced to the Kabarole local government and Lira for them to be able to begin their jobs at hand.